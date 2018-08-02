SCERT Odisha recruitment 2018: Admit Card released, download at samsodisha.gov.in

SCERT Odisha 2018: The last date to download the admit card is August 7 SCERT Odisha 2018: The last date to download the admit card is August 7

SCERT Odisha 2018: The State Council for Education Research and Training, Odisha has released the admit cards for the recruitment examinations for various teacher posts. All the candidates who have applied for the exams can download the admit card from the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in.

The last date to download the admit card is August 7. The examinations is scheduled to be conducted between August 7 to 14. As per the official website, the detailed timetable for the SCERT 2018 will be mailed to the candidates accordingly.

SCERT Odisha 2018: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Admit Card’

Step 3: Log in with your user id and password

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

More than 2 lakh candidates have applied for the teacher vacancies in 84 institutions throughout the state of Odisha. The examination is conducted for recruitment of teachers in various education courses such as D.El.Ed, B.Ed, B.P.Ed, B.H.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Phil (Education).

