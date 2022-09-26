Haryana to recruit 18,000 teachers soon: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that 18,000 teachers will be recruited in the state soon.

Of these, 11,000 regular teachers will be recruited and 7,000 will be recruited through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

The chief minister made the announcement while addressing a programme organised at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, an official statement said here.

The BJP-JJP government has come under opposition attack over the shortage of teachers in schools.

Khattar said the Haryana government is continuously working to ensure quality school education in the state.

Five lakh tablets have been distributed to the students of class 10, 11 and 12, while 2.5 lakh more tablets will be provided soon.

The Chief Minister said the Haryana Government is strenuously working to ensure smart classrooms, dual desks and upgrading other infrastructure in schools.