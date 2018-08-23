RSMSSB recruitment 2018: Vacancies available for 1310 NTT Teachers posts, apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB recruitment 2018: The online application process will commence from September 29 RSMSSB recruitment 2018: The online application process will commence from September 29

RSMSSB recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of NTT Teachers. The online application process will commence from September 29. All the aspirants can apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 1310

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should possess a senior secondary or equivalent degree from a recognised board with two years of Nursery Teachers’ Training from a recognised institute. The candidates are required to have proficiency in speaking and writing in Hindi.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 40 years. The candidates age should not exceed 18 years of limit.

Application process:

The candidates can apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from September 29, 2018.

Application fee:

The general/ OBC category candidates should pay an application fee of Rs 450. The OBC/ BC candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 350 and Rs 250 for SC/ ST candidates.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application process: September 29, 2018

Last date to apply: October 28, 2018

Last date to pay application fee: October 28, 2018

For details on job-related queries, please visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

