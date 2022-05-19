RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 417 Senior Teacher vacancies

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will start the registration process for the recruitment of senior teachers from May 23 and will conclude the same on June 21, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official RPSC website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC recruitment vacancy details

This recruitment drive will fill up 417 vacant teacher posts out of which 91 posts are devoted to Sanskrit, 56 for Hindi, 21 for English, 120 for Social Science, 47 for Mathematics, and 82 posts for Science. The board will conduct an entrance exam for shortlisting candidates.

RPSC Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website of RPSC — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2- Fill in all the required details and submit the documents

Step 3- Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

RPSC recruitment application fee structure

Candidates from the General/ EWS/BC/OBC categories from other states will have to pay Rs 350 as the application fees, OBC/BC/EWS category candidates of Rajasthan state will be charged Rs 250 and Rs 150 will be charged from SC/ ST/ PH category candidates.

Selection process

The selection process will comprise two examinations Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper-I will carry a maximum of 200 marks, and the given duration will be two hours. Paper-II will carry a maximum of 300 marks and the examination will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes.