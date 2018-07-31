REET Result 2018: Rajasthan HC lifts ban, results to be declared soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Result 2018 Level 2: Over 9.80 lakh candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in REET Result 2018 Level 2: Over 9.80 lakh candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Result 2018 Level 2: In a relief to nearly 8 lakh candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) level 2, the state high court on Tuesday (July 31) has lifted the ban on releasing the results. The Rajasthan High Court had stayed the result declaration following a petition filed by Kamalesh Meena alleging paper leak of the REET Level 2 examination.

The bench of Justice VS Siradhana today quashed the petition and had instructed the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan to announce the results soon and conduct the recruitment process accordingly. The court had also issued notices to the principal secretary of education and secretary of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE).

Anoop Dhand, counsel for the REET candidates, said the court has rejected the plea for several reasons. “The petitioner said that he has received the question paper two minutes before the start of the test. However, the internet was suspended in many exam centres. Moreover, the guidelines clearly instruct that nobody can carry the phone inside the exam centre. The petitioner has also not complained about this matter to concern authority before the start of the exam. These reasons went against him,” said Dhand.

Over 9.80 lakh candidates who have appeared for the eligibility exam can check the results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination was earlier conducted on February 11 for recruitment to 25,000 vacant teacher posts.

REET 2018 was held for in two sessions. For those who applied to teach class 6 to 8 student, the examination was held on February 11 from 10 am-12.30 pm, while for class 1 to 5, the recruitment exam was held on the same date but from 2.30 pm – 5 pm.

REET results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the left side, check under the ‘news update’ section, REET result and answer key link

Step 3: Click on the “R.E.E.T. 2017 Result (Level-2)”

Step 4: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 5: Enter your roll number for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers

Step 6: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 7: Now your result will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download the result and take printouts for future use.

REET Result 2018: Passing marks

The minimum passing marks in REET is 60 per cent. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing marks are 36 per cent. The candidates qualified in the exam will be issued a certificate which will remain valid for a period of three years.

