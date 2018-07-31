REET result 2018 declared, to be uploaded shortly at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

REET result 2018 is available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in REET result 2018 is available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

REET result 2018: Following the direction of Rajasthan High Court, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the results of REET Level 2 examinations. “The results of the REET Level 2 examination have been declared but will be available on the official website shortly,” said RBSE spokesman Rajendra Gupta. Around 7.50 lakh candidates who had appeared for the level 2 REET can check the results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Earlier today, the Rajasthan High Court lifted the ban on the declaration of the REET results and directed the board to conduct the recruitment process soon.

The bench of Justice VS Siradhana today quashed the petition and had instructed the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan to announce the results soon and conduct the recruitment process accordingly. The court had also issued notices to the principal secretary of education and secretary of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE).

REET results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the left side, check under the ‘news update’ section, REET result and answer key link

Step 3: Click on the “R.E.E.T. 2017 Result (Level-2)”

Step 4: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 5: Enter your roll number for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers

Step 6: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 7: Now your result will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download the result and take printouts for future use.

REET Result 2018: Passing marks

The minimum passing marks in REET is 60 per cent. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing marks are 36 per cent. The candidates qualified in the exam will be issued a certificate which will remain valid for a period of three years.

