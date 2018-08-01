REET level 2 result declared by BSER at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, website down

BSER REET level 2 result 2018: The official website is down BSER REET level 2 result 2018: The official website is down

BSER REET level 2 result 2018: The result of REET level 2 exam has been released by the BSER, however, the official website remains unfunctional. The Rajasthan High Court has on July 31 quashed a petition that demanded re-conduct of the exam. The plea alleged that the question paper has been leaked on Whatsapp and the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) level 2 exam is violated. The high court had, therefore, stayed the results on February 28.

Challenging the petition, some candidates submitted an application through their lawyer Anoop Dhand who argued that there were jammers were fixed to stop satellite signals, the Internet was closed and not a single complaint was lodged from any exam centre. The petitioner Kamlesh Meena didn’t lodge any report to the police or the RBSE.

BSER REET level 2 result 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2:On the homepage, click on the link for REET 2017 result in the news update section

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the login page that opens and submit

Step 5: Check the result and take a printout too

Over 9 lakh candidate appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) – 2017. The exams was conducted in two parts with the level-2 exams held at 2,253 centres across the state, the level-1 exams was held at 529 centres.

