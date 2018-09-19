REET Grade 3 exams 2018: Rajasthan HC withdraws stay, results to release soon

Following the order of the single bench of Justice V Siradhana, the Rajasthan government will soon start the recruitment process for the 28,000 selected candidates for the post of Teacher Grade 3 Level 2 Following the order of the single bench of Justice V Siradhana, the Rajasthan government will soon start the recruitment process for the 28,000 selected candidates for the post of Teacher Grade 3 Level 2

Rajasthan High Court in its order on Wednesday, September 19, has quashed the petition demanding cancellation of the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teacher (REET). Following the order of the single bench of Justice V Siradhana, the Rajasthan government will soon start the recruitment process for the 28,000 selected candidates for the post of teacher grade 3 Level 2.

Earlier, in March, the state high court stayed the REET results over a petition by Kamalesh Meena alleging leakage of question paper of level two. The police also arrested over a dozen candidates for taking corrupt practices in the examination. Around 10 lakh candidates appeared in the examination that was held at over 2,253 centres across the state. The exam was conducted in two sessions, the level first (class 6-8) was conducted in the morning session, and level two (Class 1-5) was held in the afternoon session.

REET Result 2018: Passing marks

The minimum passing marks in REET is 60 per cent. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing marks are 36 per cent. The candidates qualified in the exam will be issued a certificate which will remain valid for a period of three years

