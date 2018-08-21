REET Grade 3 recruitment: Candidates with one-year English certificate not eligible for post, directs Rajasthan HC

REET Grade 3 English teacher recruitment: The minimum passing marks in REET is 60 per cent. (Representational image) REET Grade 3 English teacher recruitment: The minimum passing marks in REET is 60 per cent. (Representational image)

REET Grade 3 English teacher recruitment: Of the 4,940 teachers who have been selected in the REET Grade 3 examination, the candidates who have English in the graduation as a subject can only secure a job, the Rajasthan High Court directed to the exam authority. Citing the judgements of Bombay, Delhi, Madras and Jharkhand High courts, the bench of Justice VS Siradhana in its verdict said the candidates can’t become eligible on the basis of one year additional degree in English subject. A writ petition filed by Advocate Anoop Dhand argued that as per rules, the candidate must have passed graduation with English as a subject or optional.

The petitioner argued that as per University Grants Commission regulations, graduation means three years regular course. The UGC has never recognised one year additional degree course. As per rules also, the candidate must have passed graduation (three year degree course) with an optional subject.

REET Result 2018: Passing marks

The minimum passing marks in REET is 60 per cent. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing marks are 36 per cent. The candidates qualified in the exam will be issued a certificate which will remain valid for a period of three years

