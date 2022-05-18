REET 2022 application deadline extended: Check how to apply

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) Ajmer has extended the deadline to apply for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. The last date to apply for REET 2022 is May 23, 2022, till 12 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — reetbser2022.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The REET 2022 application form correction window link will be activated from May 25 (10 am) and will be available till May 27 (12 pm). The last date to generate the challan and deposit fee has been revised to May 19 till 12 pm. However, the board did not mention the reason for the change in the dates.

REET 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website – reetbser2022.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the application process link

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit

Step 5: Download and keep a hard copy for future reference.

REET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels — level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.