Rajasthan RPSC School Lecturer exams from January 15, check time table

Rajasthan RPSC 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commidssion has released the examination schedule for school lecturer competitive examination. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from January 15 to January 23, 2019. The candidates can check the time table through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC School Lecturer exams 2018: Check time table
Group- A
January 15, 2019
General Knowledge (GK)- (10 to 11:30) am
Hindi- (2 to 5) pm
January 16, 2019
Sanskrit- (9 am to 12 noon)
Rajasthani- (2 to 5) pm
Group- B
January 17, 2019
GK- (10 to 11:30) am
Political Science- (2 to 5) pm
January 18
Geography and Music- (9 am to 12 noon)
Biology- (2 to 5 pm)
January 19, 2019
Economics- (9 am to 12 noon)
Public Administration and Physics- (2 pm to 5 pm)
Group C
January 20
GK- 10-11:30 am
History- 2-5 pm
January 21
English- 9 to 12 noon
Commerce and Agriculture- 2 to 5 pm
January 22, 2019
Chemistry- 9 am to 12 noon
Sociology- 2 to 5 pm.
January 23
Mathematics, Punjabi and Drawing- 9 am to 12 noon
Home Science- 2 to 5 pm.
About RPSC
Every year, the Commission organises exams to fill the vacant posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S).