Rajasthan RPSC School Lecturer exams from January 15, check time table

Rajasthan RPSC 2018: The examination is scheduled to be conducted from January 15 to January 23, 2019. Check time table here

Rajasthan RPSC 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commidssion has released the examination schedule for school lecturer competitive examination. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from January 15 to January 23, 2019. The candidates can check the time table through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC School Lecturer exams 2018: Check time table

Group- A

January 15, 2019

General Knowledge (GK)- (10 to 11:30) am

Hindi- (2 to 5) pm

January 16, 2019

Sanskrit- (9 am to 12 noon)

Rajasthani- (2 to 5) pm

Group- B

January 17, 2019

GK- (10 to 11:30) am

Political Science- (2 to 5) pm

January 18

Geography and Music- (9 am to 12 noon)

Biology- (2 to 5 pm)

January 19, 2019

Economics- (9 am to 12 noon)

Public Administration and Physics- (2 pm to 5 pm)

Group C

January 20

GK- 10-11:30 am

History- 2-5 pm

January 21

English- 9 to 12 noon

Commerce and Agriculture- 2 to 5 pm

January 22, 2019

Chemistry- 9 am to 12 noon

Sociology- 2 to 5 pm.

January 23

Mathematics, Punjabi and Drawing- 9 am to 12 noon

Home Science- 2 to 5 pm.

About RPSC

Every year, the Commission organises exams to fill the vacant posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S).

