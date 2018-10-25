RPSC 2nd grade teacher admit card 2018: Download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the senior teacher grade II examination. The recruitment test will be held from October 28 for Urdu, Sanskrit, Science, Hindi, General Knowledge, Sindhi, Punjabi, English, Maths and Social Sciences. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam (Non-TSP) – 2018 schedule
G.K.(Group – A): October 28
Maths and Social Science: October 29
Sindhi, Punjabi and English: October 30
GK (Group – B): October 31
Science and Hindi: November 1
Urdu and Sanskrit: November 2
RPSC had earlier announced the recruitment of 8,162 senior teachers (Non-TSP) and the last date for the application was June 9, 2018.
Rajasthan RPSC 2nd grade teacher admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link
Step 3: In the new window, enter the required details like registration number, roll number
Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
RPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 8162
Subjects
Geography: 782
Economics: 129
Punjabi: 15
Rajasthani: 6
Public Administration: 5
Social Science: 32
Art and craft: 40
Music: 6
History: 613
Commerce: 118
Life Science/ Biology: 166
Chemistry: 160
Home Science: 54
Hindi: 849
Political Science: 815
Physics: 187
Agriculture Science: 370
Mathematics: 193
English: 304
Sanskrit: 156
RPSC recruitment 2018: Examination pattern
The exam will carry total 450 marks. Multiple type choice questions will be asked. There will be total two papers. Paper 1 will consist of 150 marks and Paper 2 will be of 300 marks. The duration of Paper 1 will be 1.5 hours and the duration of Paper 2 shall be 3 hours. For every wrong answer, 1/3rd marks will be deducted.