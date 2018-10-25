RPSC 2nd grade teacher admit card 2018: Download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the senior teacher grade II examination. The recruitment test will be held from October 28 for Urdu, Sanskrit, Science, Hindi, General Knowledge, Sindhi, Punjabi, English, Maths and Social Sciences. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam (Non-TSP) – 2018 schedule

G.K.(Group – A): October 28

Maths and Social Science: October 29

Sindhi, Punjabi and English: October 30

GK (Group – B): October 31

Science and Hindi: November 1

Urdu and Sanskrit: November 2

RPSC had earlier announced the recruitment of 8,162 senior teachers (Non-TSP) and the last date for the application was June 9, 2018.

Rajasthan RPSC 2nd grade teacher admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter the required details like registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

RPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 8162

Subjects

Geography: 782

Economics: 129

Punjabi: 15

Rajasthani: 6

Public Administration: 5

Social Science: 32

Art and craft: 40

Music: 6

History: 613

Commerce: 118

Life Science/ Biology: 166

Chemistry: 160

Home Science: 54

Hindi: 849

Political Science: 815

Physics: 187

Agriculture Science: 370

Mathematics: 193

English: 304

Sanskrit: 156

RPSC recruitment 2018: Examination pattern

The exam will carry total 450 marks. Multiple type choice questions will be asked. There will be total two papers. Paper 1 will consist of 150 marks and Paper 2 will be of 300 marks. The duration of Paper 1 will be 1.5 hours and the duration of Paper 2 shall be 3 hours. For every wrong answer, 1/3rd marks will be deducted.

