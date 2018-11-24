Postgraduate teachers in Himachal to be called lecturers, promotion quota to be increased

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur Friday said that postgraduate teachers (PGT) in schools would now be called lecturers and posts of vice principal would be created in government senior secondary schools across the state.

Addressing the state level education conference on ‘universal, free and quality education for all’ at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agriculture University in Palampur of Kangra district, Thakur said that th promotion quota for school lecturers would be increased from 50 to 60 per cent.

“Nomenclature of PGT of the school would be changed into lecturer in the education department,” he said. The CM also announced that the teachers showing poor results would be given one-time relaxation and their annual increment would not be withheld.

“The government is focusing on strengthening the educational institutions in the state,” he said, adding recruitment of thousands of trained teachers is in pipeline so as to ensure that every institution in the state has adequate staff. The conference was organized by the Himachal Pradesh School Lecturer’s Association (HPSLA).

Thakur said value based education was essential for a strong and vibrant society and in coming times moral education and Yoga would be made the integral part of educational curriculum in the state. He said that the teachers should also come forward to check the menace of drug abuse among the students. “Apart from imparting knowledge to the students, the teachers should also minutely monitor behavioural change in their students,” he stressed.

Thakur said the state government has introduced several schemes for making Himachal Pradesh an education hub of the country. He said that ‘Medha Protshan Yojna’ has been launched to provide financial assistance to meritorious students to prepare for various competitive examinations. He said ‘Atal Adarsh Vidya Kendras’ would be opened in the state for imparting quality education to the students.

The chief minister said, “Teaching is a very noble profession. No nation can progress until it has dedicated and qualified team of teachers. Thus the role and duty of teachers become further more important.” Thakur said he was proud of the strides the state has made in the field of education.

While remembering his school days, the CM said that he had to travel about 18 km daily to attend his classes, but now there were educational institutions at almost every three kilometers in the state. The chief minister also released a souvenir on ‘Universal, Free and Quality Education’ on the occasion.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the state has been awarded as the “best state” among the big states of the country in the ‘State of the State Survey’ conducted by a reputed weekly of the country. He said the Himachal Pradesh has about 24 government and private universities and over 18,000 other educational institutions and the need of the hour is the qualitative improvement in the field of education.

Director Higher Education Amarjeet Kumar Sharma assured the chief minister that the teachers of the state would ensure that Himachal Pradesh emerges as an education hub of the country.