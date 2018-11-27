OTET 2018: Registration process ends today, apply at bseodisha.ac.in

OTET 2018: Today, November 27, is the last day to apply for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET 2018) conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, Cuttack. The exams is for those who aspire to become teachers for Classes-I to VIII in the schools of the state govt, private aided schools and private unaided schools in Odisha.

The exam will be conducted in two sections paper I and II. Candidates can appear for both papers as per their eligibility. The candidates appearing both exams shall have to fill up application form separately.

OTET 2018: Eligibility criteria

Paper – II. Candidates should have a graduation degree and a two-year diploma in elementary education or graduation with at least 50% marks and one year B(Ed)

Higher secondary with at least 50 per cent marks and two tears diploma in elementary education.

OTET 2018: Exam Pattern

1. The exam will be divided in two papers – Paper-I and Paper-II.

2. The total duration of the test in each paper shall be 2½ hours.

3. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark with four alternatives out of which one answer is correct. There is no negative marking

4. The question papers in non-language subjects shall be bilingual, that is, in Odia and English.

5. Candidates have to choose one language for the language I exam from – Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali. In language-II English subject is mandatory for all candidates.

OTET 2018: How to apply

Step 1 – Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2 – On the homepage, under the notification section click link ‘Odisha Teacher eligibility Test – 2018’

Step 3 – Click on ‘Go to link’ next to OTET application link in new page

Step 4 – If you have not registered before click on ‘New registeration’ or sign in

Step 5 – In new page post registeratoon, fill in the application form with relevant details

