TS-SET 2019 goes online: Osmania University announces exam dates, applications to release tomorrow

TS-SET 2019: Like every year, the Osmania University will conduct the TS-SET or Telangana State Eligibility Test. The exam is an eligibility test for aspiring assistant professor or lecturer in the state. The TS-SET will be conducted on July 5 and 6, 2019. The application forms will be available from March 27, 2019 (Wednesday) at the official websites — osmania.ac.in or telanganaset.org.

The eligibility test will be conducted in the computer-based testing (CBT) mode. Earlier, it was held in a pen-paper based mode. The exam would still consist of two segments: paper I and paper II. Paper I will be of 100 marks with 50 questions and paper II will constitute of 100 questions for 200 marks. Candidates will be given three hours to solve both.

TSSET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, telanganaset.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘TSSET 2019 application form’

Step 3: Register using basic information

Step 4: Use registration number to log-in

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

The link is not yet activated. Candidates will be able to apply from March 27 onwards.

TSSET 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 as examination fee. For BC candidates the fee is Rs 800. For those belonging to SC, ST, VH, HI, OH and transgender category the fee is Rs 500.

The candidates who qualify the Test for eligibility for an assistant professor will be governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of assistant professor.

