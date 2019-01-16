OTET question papers leaked, FIR filed

Over one lakh candidates appearing for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) had to return from examination centres all over the state Wednesday, after the conducting authority cancelled the examination while confirming that the question papers were leaked on social media.

OTET is the eligibility examination for those who aspire to become teachers for classes one to eight in the schools of the state government, private aided schools and private unaided schools in Odisha.

The examination is conducted under the supervision of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), which is affiliated with Odisha’s Department of School and Mass Education.

“Both OTET exam papers scheduled for the day have been cancelled. After getting information that question papers were leaked, we investigated and found the claims were true”, said Jahanara Begum, BSE President. A fresh date for re-examination has not been assigned by BSE.

OTET tests candidates in subjects like child development and pedagogy, language, science, math, and social studies. The first paper in OTET tests candidates who have applied to teach classes one to five, while the second paper tests candidates aspiring to teach classes six to eight.

In an examination centre in Rourkela, the conducting authorities told the press they received a call from the District Education Officer (DEO) not to open the seal of the package containing the question papers because they were leaked. Later, candidates reported receiving photographs of question papers and handwritten answers on their mobile phones.

As invigilators all over the state announced that the examination had been cancelled, angry candidates stated they would vacate the premises only after an official notice was printed and pasted outside exam centres.

Around 1.12 lakh candidates, many of which are women, expressed frustration over the events. “I left my child with other people and travelled overnight to appear for the examination”, said one female candidate to the press.

Most candidates have demanded that in the event of a re-examination, the state government assign them to examination centres in their own locality or district. Some other candidates blamed the education department, while others have demanded a criminal investigation into the matter. Begum told The Indian Express that an FIR has been filed with the police.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Niranjan Patnaik slammed the government on Twitter: BJD can’t provide job opportunities to our youth and makes things difficult for them in whatever little options they have.