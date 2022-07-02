NVS Recruitment 2022: More than 1600 vacancies for Principal, TGT, PGT; check details

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is inviting applications for several posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for nearly 1600 vacancies through the official website — navodaya.gov.in. Candidates have time till July 22 to apply for these vacancies.

NVS is hiring for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian) and for Principal Posts.

NVS Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official NVS website — navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link available for NVS recruitment.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Fill in personal details, post details, examination details and educational/professional qualifications.

Step 4: Enter the captcha and save the application form.

Step 5: Download and save the form for future reference.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2000 for Principal, Rs 1800 for PGT posts and 1500 for TGT and Miscellaneous Category Teachers. The organisation has 1026 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), 397 for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), 181 for Miscellaneous Category of Teachers and 12 vacancies for the post of Principal.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview combined.