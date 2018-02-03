NIT Kurukshetra job: Serve as an assistant professor, earn upto Rs 42,800 per month

NIT Kurukshetra recruitment 2018: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra has released a notification for recruiting aspirants to the post of assistant professor in various departments of the institute. Those interested in applying can download the prescribed application form from the official website – nitkkr.ac.in. The last date for submission of application is February 23.
Vacancy details
Total posts: 36
Designation
Assistant Professor
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
Engineering department: Aspirants should be holding a first class degree both at UG and PG level (60 per cent or 6.5/10 CGPA) with Ph D in relevant branch/discipline. Those possessing Ph D degree directly after graduation (BE/B Tech etc) from reputed institutes/universities may also be considered.
Science/Humanities and Social Sciences department: Aspirants should be holding a first class degree both at UG and PG level (60 per cent or 6.5/10 CGPA) with Ph D in relevant discipline.
Department of Business Administration: Aspirants should be holding a first class degree both at UG and PG level (60 per cent or 6.5/10 CGPA) with Ph D in relevant discipline.
Department of Computer Applications: Aspirants should be holding a first class degree both at UG and PG level (60 per cent or 6.5/10 CGPA) with Ph D in relevant discipline.
Pay scale
The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 42,800, along with the aggregate grade pay (AGP) of Rs 9,500.
Selection procedure
The selection will be done on the basis of a presentation/interview.
How to apply
Interested lot can download applications from nitkkr.ac.in. The filled in form along with the non-refundable application fee, of Rs 1000 for UR candidates and Rs 500 for PwD candidates, should be forwarded to ‘The Registrar, National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra-136119 (Haryana)’.
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App