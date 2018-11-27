Mizoram MTET 2019 notification released: Exams on January 22, online registration begins November 30

MTET 2019: The Mizoram Board of School Education will conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test on January 22, the online registration of which will begin from November 30, 2018.

All the candidates who want to apply for MTET can do so through the official website mbse.edu.in till January 4, 2019. The candidates who want to apply after January 4, can do so with a late fee of Rs 300 till January 8, 2019, as per the official notification. The aspirants can also access the information brochure from the office of the board at Chaltlang on payment of Rs 50.

Last year, the results was released on October 10, and about 26.35 per cent candidates who appeared for paper 1 qualified, 25.08 qualified among those who appeared for paper 2 and 54.88 candidates who appeared for both papers have cleared the exam.

MTET 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: November 30

Last date to apply: January 4, 2019

TET examination: January 22.

The exam was conducted on September 20, 2017 and about 2,045 candidates appeared for the examination which contained two papers. Among those who appeared, 425 candidates participated in paper 1, 893 tried their luck in only paper two and 727 candidates appeared for both papers.

