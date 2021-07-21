Maharashtra TET 2021 exam dates announced

July 21, 2021 12:18:15 pm
MAHATET 2021: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has announced the date for its Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 (TET). The examination will be held between September 15 and December 30.
This year, over 10 lakh candidates are expected to appear for MAHATET 2021, which is being held after 2 years.
शिक्षण क्षेत्रात आपलं करिअर घडवू इच्छिणाऱ्या उमेदवारांना सुवर्णसंधी चालून आली आहे.’शिक्षक पात्र परीक्षा'(MAHATET-2021) घेण्यास आम्ही महाराष्ट्र राज्य परीक्षा परिषदेला मान्यता दिली आहे.ही परीक्षा १५ सप्टेंबर ते ३१ डिसेंबर २०२१ या कालावधीत पार पडेल.#TET #Teachers #eligibility #exam pic.twitter.com/tDeuoJOCxe
— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 20, 2021
“I’m confident that this will lead to increase in employment opportunities for bright young teaching talents,” Maharashtra Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad said on Twitter.
Maharashtra TET exam tests maths, science, and language skills of candidates. Those who clear the exam with 60 per cent marks are eligible for the job of a teacher. The test is conducted in three languages — Marathi, English and Urdu.
