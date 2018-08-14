KVS recruitment 2018: Over 8,000 PGT, TGT and other vacancies, know how to apply

KVS recruitment 2018: There are over 8,000 vacant posts to be filled and the online window for the registration process will be opened on August 24 KVS recruitment 2018: There are over 8,000 vacant posts to be filled and the online window for the registration process will be opened on August 24

KVS recruitment 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for the positions of principal, vice-principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, other posts through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2018. There are over 8,000 vacant posts to be filled and the online window for the registration process will be opened on August 24. The candidates can apply till September 13, 2018.

For all the available posts, B. Ed is the minimum qualification required. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — kvsangathan.nic.in. No offline applications will be accepted by the exam authority. The LDE examination date will be announced later. The candidature of the applicants may be cancelled anytime if the details provided by them are found to be fake/incorrect.

KVS recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 8000

Designation

Principal

Vice Principal

PGT – Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, History, Geography, Economics

TGT – Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science/Biology, Mathematics, Social Science

Librarian

PRT

KVS recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Principal: Aspirants should be PRT with at least five years of regular service in KVS.

Vice Principal: Aspirants should have pursued post graduation/should be holding a master’s degree. They should possess five years of PGT experience

PGT: Aspirants should have pursued post graduation/should be holding a master’s degree. They should have been TGT with three years of regular service in KVS with 50 per cent marks and above in the subject concerned in MA/M Sc.

TGT: Aspirants should have studied the relevant subject he/she is applying for.

KVS recruitment 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online registration: August 24, 2018

Last date of online registration: September 13, 2018.

About KVS

Registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

