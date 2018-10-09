KVS PGT, TGT recruitment 2018: Exam schedule released, check now

KVS recruitment 2018: The examination for Primary Teacher, TGT, PRT is scheduled to be held on December 22, and for PGT, TGT, Librarian, it will be on December 23 KVS recruitment 2018: The examination for Primary Teacher, TGT, PRT is scheduled to be held on December 22, and for PGT, TGT, Librarian, it will be on December 23

KVS recruitment 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the examination schedule for recruitment examinations for the positions of principal, vice-principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, other posts through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE). The examination for the primary teacher, TGT, PRT is scheduled to be held on December 22, and for PGT, TGT, Librarian, it will be on December 23. The Principal, Vice Principal examination will be held on November 3, 2018.

Earlier, KVS has released a notification for 8,000 vacant posts and the candidates had applied till September 13, 2018.

KVS recruitment 2018: Exam schedule

Primary Teacher, TGT, PRT: December 22, 2018

PGT, TGT, Librarian: December 23

Principal, Vice Principal: November 3

KVS recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 8000

Designation

Principal

Vice Principal

PGT – Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, History, Geography, Economics

TGT – Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science/Biology, Mathematics, Social Science

Librarian

PRT

KVS recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Principal: Aspirants should be PRT with at least five years of regular service in KVS.

Vice Principal: Aspirants should have pursued post graduation/should be holding a master’s degree. They should possess five years of PGT experience

PGT: Aspirants should have pursued post graduation/should be holding a master’s degree. They should have been TGT with three years of regular service in KVS with 50 per cent marks and above in the subject concerned in MA/M Sc.

TGT: Aspirants should have studied the relevant subject he/she is applying for.

About KVS

Registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

