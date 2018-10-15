KVS PGT, TGT, Principal exam admit card 2018 released at kvsangathan.nic.in KVS PGT, TGT, Principal exam admit card 2018 released at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS admit card: The admit cards for the PGT, TGT, Principal, Vice-principal, librarian recruitment exam has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). All the candidates who have applied for the exam can download the hall ticket through the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. The exam will be held on November 3 in two sessions — morning session begins at 10 am to 12: 30 pm and evening session 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

There are over 8,000 vacant posts for the positions of principal, vice-principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, others. For all the available posts, B. Ed is the minimum qualification required.

KVS admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above or cbseitms.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, there will be a link “PGT, TGT, Principal, Vice-principal, librarian recruitment”

Step 3: You’ll be directed to cbseitms.nic.in

Step 4: Enter your details including registration number

Step 5: Download and take a print out

About KVS

Registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

