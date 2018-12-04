KVS PGT, TGT exams 2018 on December 22, 23, check complete syllabus

KVS PGT, TGT, Librarian 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is scheduled to conduct the PGT, TGT examinations on December 22 and 23. The examination for Primary Teacher, TGT, PRT is scheduled to be conducted on December 22, and December 23 for PGT, TGT, Librarian.

Advertising

The examinations will be conducted in three sessions, morning session from 9 am to 11:30 am, afternoon session- 12:30 pm to 3 pm, Evening session- 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

KVS PGT TGT Librarian exams 2018: Syllabus

English

Voice (Active and Passive), Narration, Verb, Adverb, Synonyms, Antonyms, Idioms and Phrases, Comprehension, unseen passages, sentence correction.

Hindi

Synonyms, Antonyms, Vocabulary, Sentence correction, Grammar, Phrases, Fill in the blanks, Comprehension, Plural forms

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

Advertising

Indian History, India’s freedom struggle to get independence, Politics, Recent topics of national and international importance, Sports, Entertainment, Science and Technology, other important topics

Reasoning Ability

Arithmetic, Geometric Number series, Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric and Numeric Series, Coding – Decoding, Blood Relations, Direction Sense, Order and Ranking, Seating Arrangement, Puzzles, Miscellaneous.

Number Series, Simplification/ Approximation, Quadratic Equations, Data Interpretation, Problem on ages, Profit and Loss, Time and Work, Percentages and Partnership, Speed, Time and Distance, Mensuration, Boats and Streams, Probability, Averages and Mixtures, Simple and Compound Interest.

Computer Literacy

Computer Basics, Computer History, Word Processor, Internet, Powerpoint Presenttion, computer applications.

There are over 8,000 vacant posts for the positions of principal, vice-principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, others. For all the available posts, B. Ed is the minimum qualification required.

About KVS

Registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.