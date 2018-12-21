KVS PGT, TGT exam from tomorrow: Read these tips before entering exam hall

KVS exams 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is all set to host the written examination for selection of candidates for the post of PGTs, TGT, and PRTs. The examination will be held in three shifts on December 22 and 23. With just a couple of hours left in your hand, it’s time to buckle up and pick up all the loose ends.

Since most of you must have finished your preparations, let’s have a look at some last-minute tips that will help you sail through the KVS examination 2018:

Revise thoroughly: Some students try to cover new topics at the eleventh hour and end up in confusion. Don’t commit the same mistake of touching any new topic in the last minute. Rather, focus all your energies on revising the topics you are already well-acquainted with. Utilise your time wisely and go through the important areas. Make sure you don’t miss out on your strong points.

Read the questions properly: Keep the first 5-10 minutes for reading the questions and then decide which section you want to attempt in the beginning. Instead of approaching any question blindly, put some thought into the way you want to write your answers. This practice will help you in saving a lot of time and trouble.

Time management is the key to success: When it comes to a competitive examination like the KVS, keeping a track of your time while writing the answers is crucial. Don’t waste more than 2-3 minutes on a single question in the general section. In case, there’s some confusion regarding a question, move on to the next one. Mock tests are a good idea if you want to improve your time-management skills.

Accuracy matters: Speed and accuracy should go hand-in-hand. While it’s important to attempt the answers in a timely manner, you have to ensure that the accuracy is maintained at the same time. Similarly, you will be in trouble, if you don’t follow a certain speed. The good news is that there is no negative marking in this exam. Hence, try to attempt all the questions and answer them as accurately as possible. This would increase your chances of scoring high marks.

Finally, do remember to carry all the necessary documents including the admit card, original photo identity proof, photocopy of the identity proof and stationery items. Reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes prior to the scheduled time and maintain your calm and confidence to give the best possible shot.

– The author is Founder & CEO, Adda247

