KVS PGT, TGT admit card 2018 released, download at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS PGT, TGT admit card 2018: The admit cards for the PGT, TGT recruitment examination has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). All the candidates who have applied for the exam can download the hall ticket through the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. The examination for Primary Teacher, TGT, PRT is scheduled to be conducted on December 22, and December 23 for PGT, TGT, Librarian.

The examinations will be conducted in three sessions, morning session from 9 am to 11:30 am, afternoon session- 12:30 pm to 3 pm, Evening session- 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

KVS admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above or cbseitms.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, there will be a link “PGT, TGT admit card 2018”

Step 3: You’ll be directed to cbseitms.nic.in

Step 4: Enter your details including registration number

Step 5: Download and take a print out.

There are over 8,000 vacant posts for the positions of principal, vice-principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, others. For all the available posts, B. Ed is the minimum qualification required.

About KVS

Registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

