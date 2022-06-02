Kerala KTET 2022 result declared: How to check

KTET result 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced results for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their respective results from the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in

The KTET examinations were held on May 4 and 5, 2022. The exams were divided into four categories and were conducted in two shifts.

KTET result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of KTET — ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘KTET Feb 2022 result published’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the required details such as – category, registration number and date of birth (DOB)

Step 4: ‘Click on check result’

Step 5: Save and take a printout of the KTET result for future reference.

KTET exam is conducted by the Kerala government to assess the quality of teacher candidates for lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in the state of Kerala.