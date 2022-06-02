scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

Kerala KTET 2022 result declared: How to check

Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their respective results from the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
June 2, 2022 11:10:38 am
result declared 2022 The exams were divided into four categories and were conducted in two shifts. (File)

KTET result 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced results for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their respective results from the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in 

The KTET examinations were held on May 4 and 5, 2022. The exams were divided into four categories and were conducted in two shifts. 

Read |REET 2022 application deadline extended: Steps to apply

KTET result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of KTET — ktet.kerala.gov.in  

Best of Express Premium
Explained: The case for six airbagsPremium
Explained: The case for six airbags
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...Premium
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...
Opinion: Instant justice is a crime that cannot be ignoredPremium
Opinion: Instant justice is a crime that cannot be ignored
Opinion: A modest, uneven economic recoveryPremium
Opinion: A modest, uneven economic recovery
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: Click on the link that readsKTET Feb 2022 result published’ available on the homepage 

Step 3: Fill the required details such as – category, registration number and date of birth (DOB)

Step 4: ‘Click on check result’ 

Step 5: Save and take a printout of the KTET result for future reference.

KTET exam is conducted by the Kerala government to assess the quality of teacher candidates for lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in the state of Kerala.

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement