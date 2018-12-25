Kendriya Vidyalaya KVS PGT, PRT exams 2018: Expert’s paper analysis, candidates’ reactions

KVS PGT, PRT exams 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has concluded the PGT, TGT, PRT examinations on December 23, 2018. The TGT, PRT examination was held on December 22, while PGT, TGT, Librarian on December 23, 2018.

Advertising

The examinations was conducted in three sessions, morning from 9 am to 11:30 am, afternoon from 12:30 pm to 3 pm, evening from 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

KVS PRT exams 2018: Expert’s paper analysis

KVS PGT exams 2018: Paper analysis

KVS TGT exams 2018: Paper analysis

KVS PRT, PGT, TGT exams 2018: Check candidates’ reactions

Jhilik Dey, who appeared for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) examinations, said, “In the part-I, reasoning section was lengthy and complicated, while English, Hindi, Maths are quite easy to crack. In part-II, grammar and writing is quite easy, while Pedagogy is a little bit tough. The Literature section was quite tough as there are 15 to 16 questions from Indian, American, Australian, African writers, whereas 11 to 12 questions from Shakespearean, Victorian, romantic period.”

Sneholata Bandopahyay, who appeared for PGT Physics said, “The reasoning section was tough to crack but English, Hindi, Maths were easy. The Physics section was hard to crack, especially the analytical section. I could hardly solve two questions.”

About KVS

Advertising

Registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

-With inputs from Anil Nagar, Founder and CEO, Adda247