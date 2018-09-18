Karnataka TET 2011: Notification to release on September 22, know how to apply

Karnataka TET 2011: The online application process will be commenced on September 22, and the candidates can apply through the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in Karnataka TET 2011: The online application process will be commenced on September 22, and the candidates can apply through the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Karnataka TET 2011: The notification for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2011 will be released on September 22. The online application process will be commenced on the same date, and the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The candidates need to provide important details like roll number, registration number, date of birth at the time of online application.

Karnataka TET 2011: How to apply online

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Karnataka TET, schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the KARTET or CAC tab

Step 3: Click on the online application window

Step 4: Enter your details such as roll number, registration number, date of birth etc., as required.

Step 5: Pay your application fees

Step 5: Once application process completes, click on the submit button

Sep 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates should note that entry to the exam hall will not be allowed without the admit card. It is advisable that they carry a valid photo ID containing the address of the candidates to the exam hall as well. The online application brochure for the examination will be available at the official website, kartet1617.caconline.in.

