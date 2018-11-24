KPSC is hiring for 700 teachers, apply before December 22

KPSC recruitment 2018: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (PSC) has released notification advertising 700 vacant posts to be filled by headmasters and teachers. The selected candidates for the post of headmaster and teacher will be recruited in the Moulana Azad Residential school, Karnataka.

Post wise details of the vacancies in KPSC jobs are –

KPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancies

Total vacancies: 700

Post wise vacancy details

Headmasters – 80

Language teachers – 79

English teacher – 79

Urdu teacher – 79

Mathematics teacher – 79

Science teacher – 79

Social Science teacher – 79

Selection process:

The academicians are required to take a test and only shortlisted candidates will be eligible for the posts. While for the post of teacher, the candidate will be quizzed about the related field the test for headmasters’ post will be divided into two parts.

Exam pattern

Part I will constitute of general knowledge questions which will award 100 marks to the candidate and will be of one and a half hour duration. Paper II will be of Communication for 100 marks and will be of two-hour duration. the paper II will have questions on general Kannada (35 marks), general English (35 marks), computer knowledge ( 30 marks).

KPSC recruitment 2018: How to apply –

Step 1 – Visit the KPSC website – kpsc.kar.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on the link stating ‘New user register here’

Step 3 – Login by filling in the required details and create a profile

Step 4 – Save basic information by clicking the ‘save as’ button

Step 5 – Upload the image and signature. None should be over 50 KB

Step 6 – Your application will be registered after registration fee payment

The last date to send applications is December 22, 2018.

