Karnataka govt recruiting 1,715 English teachers for schools: CM

Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy Tuesday said the state government was in the process of recruiting 1,715 teachers to teach in English language from standard one in government schools. He said the government was committed to tutoring rural children in English, which was now important in global communication.

The Karnataka government had in October issued an order to introduce English-medium classes in 1,000 primary schools of the state from standard one. Responding to a query by Umesh Kotian of the BJP, during the question hour in the assembly, regarding steps taken to teach in English from the next academic year, Kumaraswamy said he was aware of the constraints of teaching in English. Those eligible to teach in English would be appointed after selection test.

He said, selected teachers would be given 15 days training at the entrance level from the Regional Institute of Education (RIE) after which they would have video conferencing with the institute every month. In response to another question, Kumaraswamy said adequate text books and smart classes facilities would be provided to teach in English, with the help of Department of State Education Research and Training (DSERT).