JIPMER recruitment 2018: Salary over Rs 2 lakh, apply for 53 vacant posts at jipmer.puducherry.gov.in

JIPMER recruitment 2018: The Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) is conducting a walk-in-interview to recruit interested candidates to the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor.

The schedule of interview is expected to be released on the second week of November, as per the official notification. At the time of interview, the candidates need to carry their applications in the prescribed proforma along with self-attested certificates/testimonials and other relevant documents.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 53

Post wise vacancy details:

Professor: 11

Additional Professor: 9

Associate Professor: 11

Assistant Professor: 22

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should be holding a postgraduate, i.e. MD or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the subject and a post doctoral qualification. For post wise various educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

Professor: The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 58 years as on October 26, 2018

Additional Professor: The candidates’ age limit should not exceed 58 years as on October 26

Associate Professor and Assistant Professor: The upper age limit of the candidates must not cross 50 years as on October 26.

Pay scale:

Professor: The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs (1.68 to 2.22) lakh with minimum pay Rs 1,68,900 per month with other allowances as admissible

Additional Professor: The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs (1.48 to 2.11) lakh with minimum pay Rs 1,48,200 per month with other allowances as admissible

Associate Professor: The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs (1.38 to 2) lakh with minimum pay Rs 1,38,300 per month with other allowances as admissible

Assistant Professor: The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs (1-1.67) lakh with minimum pay Rs 1,01,500 per month and other allowances as admissible.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. The dates for the interview is expected to be released on the second week of November.

Application fees:

UR/ OBC: The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 with other transaction charges as applicable

SC/ST: The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200 with other transaction charges as applicable

PwD: The candidates are exempted from paying application fees

How to apply:

The candidates have to apply through the official website, jipmer.puducherry.gov.in on or before October 26.

