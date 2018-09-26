Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
In Assam government schools, 41,000 posts lying vacant

A total of 40,845 posts are lying vacant in various government-run schools and out of these, 27,202 posts are of teachers.

By: PTI | Guwahati | Published: September 26, 2018 6:35:14 pm
tet, assam jobs, assam recruitment Assam government had advertised to appoint 9,513 posts, but the matter has been dragged to the court
Around 41,000 posts, including those of over 27,000 teachers, are lying vacant in various government-run schools across Assam, the state assembly was informed on Wednesday. The government had a plan to appoint teachers but it
was now pending in court, Minister of State for Education Pallab Lochan Das said replying to a query by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita.

Das said a total of 40,845 posts are lying vacant in various government-run schools and out of these, 27,202 posts
are of teachers.

The state government had advertised to appoint 9,513 posts, but the matter has been dragged to the court, he said. “We also wanted to appoint and regularise 6,200 teachers in middle-level schools, but that too has been challenged in court,” Das said.

