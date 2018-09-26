In Assam government schools, 41,000 posts lying vacant

Assam government had advertised to appoint 9,513 posts, but the matter has been dragged to the court Assam government had advertised to appoint 9,513 posts, but the matter has been dragged to the court

Around 41,000 posts, including those of over 27,000 teachers, are lying vacant in various government-run schools across Assam, the state assembly was informed on Wednesday. The government had a plan to appoint teachers but it

was now pending in court, Minister of State for Education Pallab Lochan Das said replying to a query by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita.

Das said a total of 40,845 posts are lying vacant in various government-run schools and out of these, 27,202 posts

are of teachers.

The state government had advertised to appoint 9,513 posts, but the matter has been dragged to the court, he said. “We also wanted to appoint and regularise 6,200 teachers in middle-level schools, but that too has been challenged in court,” Das said.

