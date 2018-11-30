HTET 2018: Online registration process extended, apply till December 3

HTET 2018: The online registration process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2018) has been extended till Monday, December 3, which was scheduled to be closed today. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, bseh.org.in. The examinations will be conducted on January 5 and January 6, 2019. Earlier, the HTET was scheduled for December 22, 23, 30 and 31, 2018.

Advertising

The online particular in the application form can be done from November 21 to December 3. All eligible candidates need to submit identification proof and number while applying online. The admit cards will be available for download from December 20 onwards.

HTET 2018: Exam schedule

Level III: From 3 pm to 5:30 pm on January 5

Level II: From 10 am to 12:30 pm on January 6

Level I: From 3 pm to 5:30 pm on January 6

HTET 2018: Minimum qualifying marks

The qualifying marks for general category candidates and those living outside the state is 60 per cent which is 90 marks while for the reserved category of the state, it is 55 per cent that is 82 marks. There shall be no negative marking.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.