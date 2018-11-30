HTET 2018: Online registration closes today, exams from January 5

HTET 2018: The online registration process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be closed on Friday, November 30. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, bseh.org.in. The examinations will be conducted on January 5 and January 6, 2019. Earlier, the HTET was scheduled for December 22, 23, 30 and 31, 2018.

The online particular in the application form can be done from November 21 to December 3. All eligible candidates need to submit identification proof and number while applying online. The admit cards will be available for download from December 20 onwards.

HTET 2018: Minimum qualifying marks

The qualifying marks for general category candidates and those living outside the state is 60 per cent which is 90 marks while for the reserved category of the state, it is 55 per cent that is 82 marks. There shall be no negative marking.

HTET 2018: Exam schedule

Level III: From 3 pm to 5:30 pm on January 5

Level II: From 10 am to 12:30 pm on January 6

Level I: From 3 pm to 5:30 pm on January 6

Candidates can check eligibility and other details by visiting the official websites.

HTET 2018: Application fees

SC and physically challenged candidates of Haryana have to pay Rs 500 for Level I, Rs 900 for Level II and Rs 1200 for Level III. Similarly, the general category has to pay Rs 1000 for Level I, Rs 1800 for Level II and Rs 2400 for Level III.

All those aspirants planning to appear for the HTET 2018 and are from outside Haryana have to shell out Rs 1000 for Level I, Rs 1800 for Level II and Rs 2400 for Level III.

