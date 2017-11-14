HTET 2017: Over 5.02 lakh candidates registered for the exam

HTET 2017 exam will be held in December HTET 2017 exam will be held in December

A total of 5,02,076 candidates have registered for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) 2017 scheduled to be held in December. In the Level 1 PRT (primary teacher) 1,49,361 candidates registered while for level 2 (TGT teacher) 1,67,364 and Level 3 (PGT-Lecturer) 1,27,352 applicants have applied.

The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, will conduct the on December 23 and November 24. In a release, BSEH chairman, Jagbir Singh has informed that candidates have time until November 15 to pay exam fees. Moreover, those aspirants who wish to correct mistakes, if any, in the application form can do so by November 15. After the due date, no application will be entertained.

Exam pattern

Level 1: For PRT, the exam will consist of multiple choice questions of total 150 marks. The syllabus will include child development and pedagogy, languages, general studies, mathematics, and environmental studies.

Level 2: For TGT also, the syllabus and exam pattern is similar to TGT. There will be multiple choice questions based on child development and pedagogy, languages, general studies and subject specific questions.

Level 3: For Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), there will be questions based on child development and pedagogy, languages, general studies and specific subject questions as opted.

The Teachers Eligibility Test is held by the Haryana government to test the eligibility of candidates who wish to work as PRT, TGT and PGT in various government colleges.

