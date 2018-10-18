HSSC TGT Science recruitment exam 2015 result declared at hssc.gov.in

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the final result for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) examination at the official website at hssc.gov.in. Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the final result for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) examination at the official website at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC TGT result: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the final result for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) examination at the official website at hssc.gov.in. The TGT result has been released on the basis of the written examination, scrutiny of documents and interview/viva-voce for the post of the TGT Science (rest of Haryana), School Education Department. The result has been shown roll no wise and category wise. The exam was held to fill a total of 895 posts.

The TGT exam is scheduled for December 20, 2015. Out of total 200 marks, the written examination consists of 160 marks, vova-voce is 24 marks and experience constitute 16 marks.

HSSC TGT result: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: Now, click on the HSSC TGT Science teacher exam 2015 result

Step 4: A pdf file will open displaying roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 5: Check and download, if needed.

In view of directions of the High Court in various writ petitions relating to the post of TGT Science (rest of Haryana), 03 General , 01 BCA , 01 BCB , 02 EBPGC , 03 ESM GEN , 01 ESM BCA and 01 PHC OH Posts have been kept vacant.

