Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Himachal Pradesh HPTET 2018 results declared, check at hpbose.org

HPTET 2018 results: All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the results through the official website, hpbose.org

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 10, 2018 2:23:15 pm
HPTET 2018 results: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the results of for the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) 2018. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the results through the official website, hpbose.org.

The exam is conducted to fill seats for TGT arts/ non-medical/ medical/ shastri /L.T/ JBT/ Punjabi/ Urdu subjects. The qualifying candidates will receive the TET certificate that would remain valid for an appointment for seven years from the date of issuance.

HPTET 2018 results: Steps to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on ‘TET 2018’ result link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Exam pattern: A total of 150 objective type questions will be asked of one mark each and there will be no marks deduction in case of a wrong answer. The exam duration will be 150 minutes. The minimum qualifying marks for the test is 60 per cent for general category candidates.

