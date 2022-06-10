scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
HP TET 2022 registration begins: Here’s how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website — hpbose.org — July 1. 2022.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 10, 2022 1:24:56 pm
HP TET 2022Candidates can apply online from July 2 to 4, 2022 with a late fees of Rs. 300. (Representative image)

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has started the registration process for Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) today, i.e June 10, 2022. The last date to apply is July 1. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website — hpbose.org.

As per the official notice, candidates can apply online from July 2 to 4, 2022 with a late fee of Rs. 300. No application will be entertained thereafter. The candidature of the candidate, who’s late fees has not been received by this board, will not be considered for the TET June 2022 examination.

HPTET application form 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘HP TET 2022’ available on the homepage 

Step 3: Click on the ‘register tab’ and register yourself first

Step 4: Then an application number will be generated, candidates are requested to note that number

Step 5: After the registration, apply that application number and fill the application form

Step 6: Fill the required details and upload the scanned image in the mentioned size 

Step 7: Pay the application fees

Step 8: Check the application form and click on submit

Application fees

Candidates belonging to general and sub categories have to pay Rs.800 as an application fee. SC/ST/OBC/Physically handicapped (PHH) candidates have to pay Rs.500. 

Candidates must note that any kind of error will not be accepted by the board. If the images are not uploaded in the mentioned size then the application form will directly be rejected by the board. 

The applicants will get the facility to correct the mistakes if any in the application form. The correction window will open from July 5 to 7, 2022 till midnight. 

