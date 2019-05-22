HP SET 2019 preparation strategy with 10 key points that work

HP Public Service Commission (HPPSC) conducts Himachal Pradesh State Eligibility Test (HP SET) to declare candidates eligible for the post of assistant professors. HP SET 2019 is expected to be held in the third week of July 2019 and the registration for the exam closed on February 10, 2019. Now, the admit card will be issued a week before the exam.

Advertising

Candidates only have two months to prepare for the HP SET 2019. So, without further delay, it is time to boost up the preparation process with these 10 useful preparation key points.

#1 Know the exam pattern – Knowing the exam pattern of an examination always helps to make the fruitful preparation strategy. The most important point to know about HP SET 2019 exam pattern is that there are only objective type questions with no negative marking for incorrect answers.

The exam consists of Paper 1 and 2. Paper 1 tests the teaching aptitude of the candidates, while, Paper 2 evaluates the in-depth knowledge of candidates in the chosen subject. There are 50 questions in Paper 1 and candidates get 1 hour to solve it. On the other hand, in Paper 2 candidates have to solve 100 questions in 2 hours. The questions in both the papers have a weight of two marks each.

Advertising

#2 Syllabus of HP SET 2019 – Candidates must make sure that all the topics in the syllabus are covered at least once. The syllabus of Paper 1 is of general nature. Questions on test teaching/research aptitude, reasoning, comprehension, general awareness, and divergent thinking will be asked.

The syllabus of Paper II includes syllabi of Paper II and Paper III (including electives without options). The complete syllabus for HP SET 2019 can be downloaded from hppsc.hp.gov.in. Go through all the topics and mark important topics or questions to revise them in the concluding days of the exam preparation.

#3 Previous year papers – Practising previous year question paper is a tested strategy that is followed by toppers in almost all the examinations. Solving HP SET past year papers to give an idea about the question type, level of difficulty, instructions, and more. Attempting these papers in the specified time limit helps to increase the speed and accuracy. Also, gives the idea of how to make a strategy according to the difficulty level of the paper.

#4 Mock test – Candidates can take preparation to the next level, by attempting mock tests. So, buy some books and practice as much possible. Also, solve questions as per the subject selected during the registration process. Use the answer keys to analyze the wrong questions.

#5 Take one book and finish it completely – Referring to the right books helps a lot and give the right direction to the preparation. Hence, it is advised that the candidates take up one book for SET and study it completely. Some of the famous authors for SET preparation are Sajit Kumar, M. Gagan, R. Gupta, etc. One of the books that candidates can refer to is “ NET National Eligibility Test /SET State Eligibility Test for Lectureship Exam (Paper – 1) by Sajit Kumar, M. Gagan”.

#6 Read to improve comprehension skills – The aptitude test evaluates the reading and comprehension skills of a candidate. The more one reads the better understanding gets. So, newspapers, magazines, books, etc to improve reading and comprehending skills. Also, it will help to improve the general knowledge as well. Thus, killing two birds with one stone.

#7 Subject knowledge – The SET exam is designed to evaluate the thorough knowledge of the candidates, on a subject. In HP SET, candidates can choose one out of 22 subjects. So, revise the undergraduate and postgraduate topics. Note down the important topics, formulas, concepts, etc in one place.

#8 Reasoning and divergent thinking – Paper 1 can be scoring because questions in this section are predictable. For reasoning and divergent thinking, learn a topic and solve the problems related to it. Mastering the concept can help to solve questions in this section easily. For example in logical connective or syllogism questions, use the pie chart technique to choose the correct answer.

#9 Revision – Keeping everything aside, revision dominates the preparation. It is relevant until the exam day. So, revise the notes from time to time. As it helps to keep the concepts fresh in mind.

#10 Stay motivated – A high level of confidence plays an important role in clearing the exam. So, be positive and the HP SET Result will definitely reflect the year-long preparation. Eat healthy food and do not take stress. Be happy and all the best.