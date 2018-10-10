GSET answer keys 2018 released, check at gujaratset.ac.in

GSET answer keys 2018: The candidates can check answer keys through the official website, gujaratset.ac.in GSET answer keys 2018: The candidates can check answer keys through the official website, gujaratset.ac.in

GSET answer keys 2018: The answer keys for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) has been released. Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara conducted the Gujarat SET examination on September 30. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the answer keys through the official website, gujaratset.ac.in.

GSET answer keys 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSET, gujaratset.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download provisional answer key for GSET September 2018’

Step 4: Enter registration number, SBC collect reference number

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will open

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

To raise objections on answer keys, the candidates can send a written request in prescribed format available on website http://www.gujaratset.ac.in, to the Member Secretary, Gujarat State Eligibility Test, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, B – Block, Chameli Baug, Nr. University Guest House, Prof. C. C. Mehta Road, Vadodara – 390 002.

“In case the challenge of any candidate regarding answer key(s) is accepted, the fee will be refunded to such candidate. In all other cases the fee once paid will not be refunded,” said the GSET notification.

“GSET Agency’s decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys and No Grievances with regards to answer key(s) after declaration of result of GSET will be entertained,” it added.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd