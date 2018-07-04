Engineers, Ph Ds among 5 lakh applicants for 4,257 guest teachers vacancies in Bihar

Out of 4257 vacancies, there are a total of 1041 positions for English guest teacher. (Representational Image) Out of 4257 vacancies, there are a total of 1041 positions for English guest teacher. (Representational Image)

Nearly five lakh candidates, mostly engineering and Ph.D degree holders, have applied for 4,257 posts of guest teachers in the government-run schools of Bihar, said an official on Tuesday. “We have received nearly five lakh applications for 4,257 posts of guests teachers in schools. It is much beyond our expectation,” an official of the Education Department told IANS.

Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, RMSA, West Champaran had released a notification last month to fill about 4257 guest teacher vacancies. The last date to apply for the post was June 15, 2018. The candidates who are interested and are eligible to apply for the posts can apply.

According to the officials, nearly 80 per cent of candidates who have applied are from engineering stream, mostly B.Tech and M.Tech degree holders.

Out of 4257 vacancies, there are a total of 1041 positions for English guest teacher, 791 vacanices for maths guest teacher, 1024 posts for Physics guest teacher, 974 vacancies for Chemistry guest teacher, 137 vacancies for zoology guest teacher, and 290 vacancies for Botany guest teacher post. The Bihar government decided to appoint guest teachers to cope with the shortage of teachers in its schools.

