DSSSB recruitment 2018: Apply for 4366 Teacher (primary) posts, registration ending on July 30

DSSSB recruitment 2018: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to apply online for the post of teacher (primary) under MCD. The registration for the same started from July 2 and will continue till July 30. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website — dsssbonline.nic.in. The selection for the same will be done on the basis of a written examination (one tier examination scheme). In case there are a large number of candidates, the board may shortlist the candidates for written examination on the basis of marks in qualifying exam (as per essential qualification given in RRs).

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 4366

Designation

Teacher (Primary)

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

— The aspirant should have passed senior secondary (10+2) or intermediate or its equivalent from a recognised board/institution

— Two year’s diploma/ certificate course/ in elementary teacher education course/ junior basic training or equivalent or bachelor of elementary education from a recognised institution

— Must have passed Hindi as a subject at secondary level

— Must have passed English as a subject at secondary or senior secondary level

— Must have qualified CTET

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 30 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34800, along with a grade pay of Rs 4,200.

