DSSSB PRT 2018 admit cards out, download at dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2018: Know how to download admit card DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2018: Know how to download admit card

DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2018: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the PRT recruitment examination on the official website — dsssbonline.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to held on September 30, October 13, 14 and 28.

DSSSB recruitment 2018: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download admit card’

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

DSSSB has released the notification for the recruitment of 4,366 PRT Teachers across various Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD schools in the national capital. The notification was released on June 26 on the official website delhi.gov.in. The online applications for the recruitment examinations would commence from July 2, 2018.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd