DSSSB PRT 2018 admit cards for October 13, 14 exams out, download at dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB PRT admit card 2018: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the PRT recruitment examination on the official website — dsssbonline.nic.in. The candidates who have examinations on October 13, 14 can download the admit through the official website.

DSSSB recruitment 2018: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download admit card’

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

DSSSB has released the notification for the recruitment of 4,366 PRT Teachers across various Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD schools in the national capital. The notification was released on June 26 on the official website delhi.gov.in. The online applications for the recruitment examinations would commence from July 2, 2018.

Recently, during a Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) exam held on August 12, some candidates allegedly received a wrong question paper — political science instead of Sanskrit — at one of the centres. When DSSSB officials held a re-test for those students, the Sanskrit paper remained the same, leading to allegations that these candidates would have already known the questions.

