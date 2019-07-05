CTET 2019: 7 revision tips to help you score 90+ in paper 1 and 2

A very short time is left for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019, which is due to be held on July 7, 2019. It is a national level test and clearing it is an important eligibility criterion to become a teacher. Candidates planning to teach class 1 to 5 will appear for Paper 1, whereas, to be a teacher for class 6 to 8, candidates need to qualify Paper 2.

Advertising

Both the papers of CTET 2019 are of 150 marks and scoring above 90 marks, is your chance of qualifying the examination. After the exam, answer key of CTET 2019 will be available to know correct answers and predict the score.

Without further ado, here are 7 tried and tested revision tips which will boost your preparation.

1. Analyse and solve previous year papers: For immediate results, solve as many previous year papers are you can. While doing so, make sure to analyze important topics from which most of the questions have been asked in the examination. Give yourself only 2.5 hours to solve the paper because that is the duration of the exam. Afterward, use CTET answer key to cross check how well you performed. This will increase understanding of the exam and will also help in identifying important topics or questions. Just before the exam, you can one up your preparation with online mock test.

Advertising

2. Do not start anything new: Now is not the time to learn something new or devote time and effort on weak areas. Instead, focus on strengthening understanding of those topics which are your strong points. Make a list of subjects and topics, of which you have a good understanding, Then, work on clearing even slightest of doubt. Each question in CTET is of 1 marks, with no negative marking. Question from these strong areas will be your key to score maximum in the exam and sail through with flying colors in CTET 2019 result.

VIDEO | Course Vs College: How to choose?

3. Make sure to revise these topics: Do not leave out the topics like Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE), Child-centered and progressive education, learning, development, teaching methods, teaching aids, the theory of Jean Piaget, Thorndike’s laws of learning, etc. These are few topics from which the questions have been asked in CTET previous year question papers.

Apart from these, the questions are also framed from NCF 2005, RTE, 2009 and the characteristics of the creative students, etc. These topics form the base of CTET Paper 1 and paper 2. For maths, social science, and science one can also refer to class 6, 7, and 8 NCERT books and for EVS, books for class 1 to 5 can be used.

4. Use Protégé effect to prepare well: The protégé effect states that your understanding about a topic increases when you teach it to someone else. Candidates can use it to prepare better for the exam. Try explaining a topic to another person and magically your understanding of the topic will become better. This can be very effective during the group study, where the candidate with the least knowledge of a topic can try to explain it to others. The group can correct the candidate whenever wrong and can discuss further to strengthen the knowledge.

5. Watch tutorials: Have you ever wondered why you remember the story of a movie so easily but not what you read last week? Well, it is because our brain is better at are sorting and recalling images rather than abstract information like words and numbers. Hence, if you find a topic tough, then watch a tutorial video of it. There are numerous youtube channels which provide free tutorials online.

VIDEO | College admissions: What to do if you scored less than 80% in board exams?

6. Have notes? Revise it or try this: Smart works start making note since the day of preparation. These notes came handy during revision. However, candidates who did not make note until now can try making pointers during the revision for their CTET 2019 exam. Firstly, writing what you are revising increases your chances of remembering it. Also, during the final revision, you can see these pointers instead of going through the entire chapter.

7. Sleep and eat healthy to revise better: Lack of sleep affects our ability to focus and learn and food gives us energy with nutrients to function on a daily basis. Hence, both sleep and food is important. A person should between 6 to 8 hours at least. Make sure while sleeping your room should be dark and airy.

This will help rejuvenate brain cells and boost learning ability. Eating healthy is as important as eating. Try to include fruits, dry fruits, protein, etc in your diet so that the body gets maximum nutrients. Junk should be avoided as it may lead to health issues.

Do not forget to carry your admit card along with pen, and photo ID proof.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.