CBSE CTET 2022: Application dates, eligibility, validity — all FAQs answered

CBSE CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education today began the registration process for the 16th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates will be able to apply till November 24 till 11:59 pm. The candidates will be able to pay the fees till November 25 till 3:30 pm. Here are the answers to some most frequently asked questions:

Is CTET application form 2022 released? What is CTET official website?

The Central Board of Secondary education has started the registration process for the 16th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today (October 31). Eligible candidates can apply at the official website — ctet.nic.in.

What is the next date of CTET exam 2022?

This year, the exam will be conducted between December 2022 and January 2023 in a CBT (computer based test) mode.

How can I apply for CTET 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official website — ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter your details and save the registration number

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Save and submit the application form and pay the fees

Advertisement

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

What is the mode of CTET 2022?

CTET will be a computer based test (CBT).

How can I download the CTET 2022 result?

Once the examination is conducted, the answer key and result will be available on the official website – ctet.nic.in. Candidates can use their registration number and password to login to their account and check the result.

How many years CTET is valid? What is the validity period of the CTET certificate?

Advertisement

The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate will be for lifetime across all categories.

How many times can a candidate attempt the CTET exam? What are the number of attempts a candidate can avail for CTET?

There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for a CTET certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may appear again to improve their score

What is the exam duration of CTET Paper-I and Paper-II?

Each paper will be 2.5 hours each. Paper 1 will be for candidates intending to teach classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 for candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8.

Advertisement

A person who wants to apply for both levels will have to appear for both the papers.

What safety measures should candidates take at the CTET exam centre?

Aspirants are not allowed to carry items like

Advertisement

Any stationery item:

textual material (printed or written)

bits of papers

Geometry/Pencil Box,

Plastic Pouch

Calculator

Scale

Writing Pad

Pen drives

Eraser

Calculator

Log Table

Electronic Pen/scanner

Cardboard

Any communication devices like

Mobile phones

Bluetooth

Earphones

Microphone

Pager

Health band

Advertisement

Any

Watch/Wrist watch,

Camera,

Wallet

Goggles

Handbags

Gold ornaments

Is there any special provision for differently challenged candidates?

The application fee for differently abled candidates is Rs 500 for either paper 1 or 2 or Rs 600 for both papers. There maybe concessions regarding qualifying marks for people in the aforementioned category.

“School managements (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) may consider giving concessions to person belonging to SC/ST,OBC, differently abled persons, etc., in accordance with their extant reservation policy,” read the notification.