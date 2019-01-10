CBSE CTET 2019 to be held on July 7, check updates here

CTET 2019 exam date: The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 will be held on July 7, 2019. After releasing the result of CTET 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the exam dates, however, the details on application and the schedule have not been released yet. The official website of CTET 2019 is ctet.nic.in.

The one-line notice to the effect has been posted on the CTET’s official website under the ‘News’ section. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is the minimum eligibility examination held for appointment as a teacher for class 1 to class 8.

Based on the exam candidates will get employment as a teacher in primary (class 1 to class 5) and upper primary (class 5 to class 7) classes.

In CTET 2018, out of 17 lakh candidates who appeared, a total of 1.26 lakh candidates have cleared for the primary class teachers recruitment, a total of 8.78 lakh qualified to become an upper primary teacher.

