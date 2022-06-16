Bihar STET 2022 Exam Cancelled: Here’s the reason

Bihar STET 2022 Exam Cancelled: The Bihar government has announced that the Bihar STET 2022 exam has been cancelled and the state will not conduct the state-level teachers eligibility test. This year, the recruitment will take place on the basis of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) score.

The state government believes that since the Central Government of India conducts CTET twice a year, that should be sufficient to assess a teacher’s qualification. Therefore, the Bihar STET exam has been cancelled with immediate effect.

This decision was taken by the state’s Additional Chief Secretary (education) Deepak Kumar Singh. For this, a letter was issued by Director (Primary Education) Ravi Prakash to the Secretary of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). “As per the provisions laid down under the Bihar Elementary School Service (appointment, promotion, transfer, disciplinary proceeding and service condition) Rules. 2020, qualifying TET conducted either by the Centre or state is required for teachers’ recruitment. The Centre holds it twice a year. in July and December. As such, the need for another similar test at the state level is not being felt. If such a need arises in future, the department will take a decision,” the letter read (translated).

Bihar STET exam was last conducted for the 2019 batch. The Bihar STET exam was in discussion in the November 2021 when several teachers had gone on protest to raise their voices against the ‘delay’ in the issuing of appointment letters for thousands of teachers.