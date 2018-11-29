AP DSC exam 2018 postponed, admit card released at apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC exam 2018: The teachers’ recruitment test conducted by the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Commission (AP DSC) has been postponed. Over six lakh candidates have to appear for the TRT and TETcumTRT 2018 exam to fill 7,729 posts. The exam was scheduled to be held on December 6, 2018. The hall tickets or AP DSC admit cards have are also been released on the official website — apdsc.apcfss.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Minister, Ganta Srinivas Rao reportedly said that he has been receiving requests form candidates to postpone the exam. While the TRT and TETcumTRT 2018 will now be conducted from December 10, 2018, onwards, the admit cards for the same have been released today.

AP DSC exam 2018: Check the new exam timetable

Exam for the post of school assistants non-language teacher’s recruitment will now be conducted on two days – December 6 and December 10, 2018

Exam for school assistants languages will be conducted on December 11, 2018

For postgraduate teachers (PGT teachers job) recruitment exams will be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2019

Recruitment for trained graduate teachers and principals will be on December 14 and 26, 2018

PETs, music, craft, and art and drawing recruitment exams will be held on December 17, 2018

Language pandits exam is scheduled for December 27, 2018

For the secondary grade, teachers’ recruitment exam will be held on six days from December 28 to January 2, 2019

AP DSC 2018: how to check new exam timetable

Step 1 – Login to the official website – apdsc.apcfss.in

Step 2 – On the homepage find the ‘Schedule, Syllabus, FAQs and vacancies sections’

Step 3 – click on the link ‘schedule’

Step 4 – A new window will open. Go to the new window

Step 5 – Download the document

